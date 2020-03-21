Many Crossroads events have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled as concerns grow about the spread of COVID-19.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported yet in Victoria County.
Rescheduled or canceled activities and events include:
Lavaca County Commissioners Court will limit seating in the commissioners’ courtroom during their public meeting Monday morning. Live-streaming of the meeting will be available on www.facebook.com/LavacaTX
- and residents are encouraged to watch from home. The live-stream of the commissioners court meeting begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
- Income Tax Day is
- from its usual April 15 deadline to July 15.
- All city facilities
- to the public effective March 21 through the end of the month due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The city will continue to provide services to the public during this time through alternate means.
- Gov. Greg Abbott is temporarily suspending certain regulations to ensure that Texans will have continued access to their pharmacists as the state responds to COVID-19. The Governor’s actions will allow pharmacists to conduct telephonic consultations and remove regulatory barriers so that pharmacies can operate at full strength.
- The Victoria County Clerk’s office will limit public access to the office effective March 23 until at least March 31. The issue will be readdressed daily based on current happenings in the county. The clerk’s office will still be operating by answering phones and emails, processing e-files for judicial cases, e-recording for property records, processing incoming and outgoing mails and faxes. While there may be exceptions, every attempt to limit face-to-face transactions will be made. Certain transactions will be processed by appointment only. These appointments will be restricted to only the party or parties involved. The county advises that you do not bring in children. For a full list of office guidelines visit
- . For questions, call 361- 575-1478.
- Texas Department of Public Safety has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards, driver licenses, commercial drivers licenses and election identification certificates. Additionally, the department has been directed to close drivers licenses offices until directed to reopen by the governor.
- Starting Monday, Cuero City Hall will not be open to the public through April 3. Employees will be at work as we try and limit contact as much as possible for the next two weeks. Pay your utility bill at the drop box, drive through or online. If you need to set up a new account or any other business that cannot be handled through the drive through with the Utility Department, call in 361-275-6114 and they will set up an appointment for you to come in. If you need a building permit call 361-275-6114 or business with the Municipal Court please call 361-275-8559. The Police and Fire Departments will be on their normal schedules. Public Works Department will be in a standby mode for emergencies (electric outages, water leaks and sewer back-up) and will be ready to respond to any of these situations. The park will be closed to the public through April 3. The Public Library and Museums will be closed through April 13.
- The Big Squeeze Polka Youth Accordion workshops scheduled for March 28 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend have been cancelled. The workshops may be rescheduled for Sept. 27.
- Since face-to-face events were canceled at Amor Meus Spirituality Center, Lenten Solemn Vespers are being streamed live through Facebook Live in Incarnate Word Chapel. If you haven’t already, “like” its page
- and join in prayer at 5 p.m. March 22, 29 and April 5. Taize prayer will also be live-streamed in Incarnate Word Chapel at 7 p.m. March 24.
- Community Baptist Church services have been canceled for March 16-22. Its weekly sermons will be posted at
- , and are also available on its Facebook page, Apple Podcasts and Google Play. There will also be a song list posted for the week, so members can use for family worship during this time. The children’s Sunday School teachers are sending the weekly lessons to their classes, and the Adult Sunday School audio lesson will also be posted to the website and Facebook page.
- The Redeemer Lutheran Church Easter Story and Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
- The Barbara Bauer Briggs YMCA will be closed from the end of day March 20-April 4. The spring break camp has been extended. Beginning March 23, the YMCA will provide child care to YMCA members and the community for $83 weekly. The registration fee will be waived for medical staff and first responders.
- Father’s Night Out car, truck and bike show scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled.
- The VFW Post 4146 Fish Fry scheduled for March 27 has been postponed until May 29.
- The Victoria Regional Airport is postponing the March monthly meeting. A new date will be announced next week.
- Backyard Boil benefiting Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.
- All services and events at Zion Lutheran Church-Mission Valley are suspended until April 2. Services are available online at 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday with live-stream video at
- . Check there or call the church office, 361-578-5447, for updates.
- Grace Presbyterian Church has suspended all activities and gatherings at the church, including Sunday Worship, until future notice.
- Aransas Wildlife Refuge is temporarily suspending operations of its Visitor Contact Station and has suspended entrance fees temporarily to allow everyone to enjoy nature. Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities, remain open and accessible to the public. Visit refuge information kiosks or brochure boxes for visitor information and refuge maps.
- Yorktown City Hall is closed to the public until April 1. Utility payments can be placed in the city’s dropbox outside city hall. Yorktown Public Library is closed until April 1. The city’s municipal court is suspended until further notice. Gatherings at the fire station have been suspended for both the senior citizens’ gatherings and for other gatherings indefinitely. Reservations for the city pavilion are canceled and future use has been prohibited for groups in excess of 10 in number.
- Affectionate Arms Adult Day Care is closed March 20-April 3.
- The Calhoun County YMCA will be closed at the end of day March 20-April 4.
- Friench Simpson Memorial Library, Hallettsville City Park, and the lobbies of the police department and city hall are closed to the public until further notice.
- The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Goliad, scheduled for April 11, is canceled.
- Entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches
- effective Monday.
- Taste of Rockport-Fulton 2020 has been postponed. Visit
- for updates.
- Boy Scout Troop 113 Pancake Breakfast, scheduled for March 29, is postponed. The new date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- The Texas Mile, scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed until a later date. The date will be announced when plans are finalized.
- St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., will cancel all services beginning March 22. Services are planned to resume on March 29. Updates will be posted as the situation develops.
- Texas Zoo is closed and will remain closed until April 1.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture office is closed through March 30. The staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday by phone at 361-782-7146 or e-mail executivedirector@jctx.us or info@jctx.us. All Chamber events have been canceled until further notice.
- Gruenau Hall barbecue cook-off, scheduled for March 20-21, is postponed until March 2021.
- The Nave Museum is closing March 23-June 18. The Hiromi Stringer exhibit is being rescheduled for 2021.
- Ganado Theater will be closed beginning Friday until further notice.
- The Lenten meal and vespers, scheduled for March 25 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander, is canceled.
- First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., has canceled all worship services and church activities through April 1. At that time, church officials will reevaluate the situation. Anyone with questions can call the church office at 361-575-3623.
- Victoria Parks and Recreation has canceled its events for the next two weeks. The department will be in touch with event organizers who are affected by the cancellations. The department may reschedule its events and will update residents through its Facebook page.
- City of Victoria Municipal Court is rescheduling all defendants set for a March 23-April 2 hearing or court date. The open court docket that was scheduled for March 23 has been canceled as well. Each defendant will receive a written notice from the court advising them of the new date, time and location of their hearing or trial.
- The Municipal Court will host virtual court appearances on Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. starting March 23. For more information, visit
victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court/e-court-appearance. Residents are encouraged to explore options for handling citations and other issues remotely by calling 361-485-3050 or visiting victoriatx.org/departments/municipal-court
- .
- The city of Yoakum has suspended all public meetings, gatherings, events or group activities in any city owned building or on any city owned property. This includes events or gatherings at facilities owned by the city but leased by others including the Yoakum Community Center, cook shed, the Senior Citizens Center, the Harbus building, and parks facilities and ballfields. The following exceptions apply: Those meetings needed to conduct the official business of the city; use of outdoor facilities by individuals or small group (less than 10), or singular events approved on a case-by-case basis. Public access to the parks/golf house is suspended. Public access to the city library is suspended, limited staff will be available to respond through email and telephone. Public access to the city fire department facilities for non-emergency community functions is suspended.
- The Republican County Convention, scheduled for March 21, is canceled. It is rescheduled for May 30.
- Peaches and Tortilla Merchantile is turning Juan event is canceled.
- Until March 31, the priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to hold daily Mass but will do so without a congregation. The Mass is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria at 9 a.m. Sundays on KAVU television and live-streamed at
- . In addition, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio (99.9 FM) or by downloading the free TUNEIN app to hear the Mass. In addition, there are national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass on various cable networks. Though not able to attend Mass, the faithful are encouraged to pray in their homes. Spiritual Communion can also be made at any time when unable to physically receive the Holy Eucharist.
- Faith Academy is extending its spring break through March 27. Classes will resume March 30, but it is possible that instruction at both campuses may be distance learning and/or learning packets.
- Refugio School District has canceled classes through April 3.
- Nursery Volunteer Fire Department event, scheduled for March 22 at KB’s barbecue, is canceled
- University of Houston-Victoria
- all university events through the
- end of the spring semester.
- Victoria Country Club’s club dining rooms and card rooms are temporarily closed. All club events, meetings and banquets have been canceled until further notice. The men’s card room will remain unlocked in order for access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- Cinemark Theatres
- . They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Gulf Bend Planning Network Advisory Committee canceled its meeting Thursday at the Gulf Bend Regional Plaza.
- The Gulf Bend Board of Trustee Meeting, scheduled for March 24, is canceled.
- Solemn Vespers, scheduled for March 29 and April 5 at Incarnate Word, are canceled. Also Taize’ Prayer scheduled for March 24 and a Lenten Retreat, scheduled for March 28 are canceled.
- Children’s Discovery Museum is closed until further notice.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is temporarily closed to the public effective March 17. Museum staff are reporting to work as normal, and are available via phone or email. The museum will reopen as circumstances allow. Museum events planned for audiences numbering 50+ for the next eight weeks will be postponed or canceled. Rescheduled events will be announced as soon as possible. Visit for updates
- .
- Goliad County government is asking the general public to avoid visiting the Goliad County Courthouse until further notice.
- The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria Quilt Show scheduled for March 27-28 is postponed until Aug. 7-8.
- Citizens HealthPlex closed March 17 and will remain closed for at least 15 days.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until March 31.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Victoria’s Future lunch meeting, scheduled for March 23, is canceled.
- Wild About Wine, originally scheduled for April 18, is postponed until June 12.
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale, scheduled for March 28, is canceled.
- Shiner Gaslight Theatre production of “Paradise Lost and Found” has been postponed until the summer. Ticket sales will be adjusted for patrons.
- All Victoria Public Library programs are canceled through the end of the week. The library will remain
- open during regular hours.
- Christ’s Kitchen is serving to-go plates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside. The building is closed to the public until further notice. They will serve one healthy plate per person with no second servings.
(1) comment
Close the Public Library. It's a COVID-19 cluster waiting to happen.
