Victoria City Manager Jesùs Garza will talk about his first year on the job during a Facebook Live broadcast.
The interview, conducted by Victoria Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler, will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the newspaper’s Facebook page. A recording will be available afterward at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
The topics will range from potholes to the pandemic. To submit a question in advance, email ccobler@vicad.com.
