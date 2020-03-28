Most people are staying home and businesses are closing in response to the new coronavirus, but cows are still heading to the slaughterhouse at Hallettsville’s auction barn.
“We’re just happy to be open,” said Mike Heller, a co-owner of the Hallettsville Livestock Commission Company, which holds its livestock sale every Tuesday.
Businesses in the agricultural supply chain have been deemed essential and will remain open as others close in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Although cash is still flowing, Heller said times have been rough for cattle raisers and others in local agricultural industries.
“It was about the worst when the stock market went down about a week ago,” he said.
When that happened, Heller said he saw a per pound price of calves drop between 20 and 30 cents overnight.
Although boxed beef prices increased, futures markets for fed and live cattle plummeted.
Prices have since recouped about half that loss, Heller said.
“The packer cows and bulls have gotten a lot higher because demand for hamburgers,” he said.
Nevertheless, Heller said he worries about the ability of local cattlemen to weather this storm.
Cattle ranchers across the county asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for stimulus dollars designed to assist cattle producers. On Wednesday, the Senate voted on a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to meet those needs and aid other small businesses affected by the coronavirus. The House approved it and President Donald Trump signed the bill on Friday.
Stayton Weldon, a Cuero cattle raiser, said this year he will hold on to his 70 calves a lot longer than he normally would as he waits for prices to increase.
David Anderson, a professor and Extension economist at Texas A&M University, said he’s optimistic for cattle prices this fall.
“If you’re trying to sell now, boy we’re caught in some tough times,” he said. “But we’ll have a smaller cow heard later on. Fewer supplies generally means a higher price. And we’re looking at another year of low feed costs.”
Anderson explained that the market for cattle has been oversaturated, which causes lower prices.
“We hit the peak of the cattle numbers in 2019,” he said. “We’re producing about 6% more beef this year than we did in about the same time last year.”
Although this hurts in the short term, he said the current low prices may benefit the ranchers who hold on to their cattle for several months.
Anderson said demand for beef is still high, but that it may take some time for the market to stabilize as demand shifts from the restaurant industry to grocery stores.
For example, Anderson said the market for boxed beef cutout skyrocketed last week as people rushed to fill their shopping carts at grocery stores.
Trey Ruschhaupt, a Victoria County cattle raiser, is also waiting to see what happens with the market before he sells his calves, which he had originally planned to sell next week.
“It affects my flow immensely because I’m having to put more feed into them,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll pay off in the long run, but it’s a gamble.”
