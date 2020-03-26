Gun stores are limiting the amount of ammunition customers can buy because they are struggling to keep the shelves stocked.
“Just like Walmart’s running out of toilet paper, I’m running out of bullets,” said Wader Matusevich, owner of Wader’s Gun Store, which is north of Victoria.
Matusevich said he believes the cause is panic purchasing. The same way people are buying toilet paper in case they’re confined to their homes for long periods of time, he said gun owners are buying ammunition to prepare for worst-case scenarios.
Morgan Martin, sales manager at The Armory on Navarro, said the sales influx has been good for business.
“It’s been pretty flourishing,” he said. “The past week and a half we’ve had quite a few newcomers.”
Most popular among the newcomers is his store’s selection of Glocks, he said. The shelf for one variety of gun was empty on Wednesday, and he said it would be difficult to restock.
As far as bullets, Martin said he doesn’t know how he’ll restock once his supply has run out. He said all the distributors he works with don’t have any more to sell him. He said he’s been putting limited quantities on the shelves in recent days to lengthen the amount of time his stock will last.
“Everybody’s buying at least a couple hundred rounds,” Martin said. “We could only put it out in so many quantities or we’d be out in a day.”
The last time there was a surge in business this big, he said, was before the 2008 election. He said there’s always a surge in gun sales in election years.
“That’s when the U.S. sold the most ARs of any time, ever,” he said.
Jason Hoover, owner of Hoover’s Outpost, said a combination of conditions led to the spike in gun sales.
“This was just a perfect storm,” Hoover said.
Between the upcoming election, the nice weather this time of year and fear surrounding the pandemic, Hoover said people are particularly inclined to buy guns right now.
Martin remains unsure about whether his business would be considered essential if Victoria instituted a shelter-in-place order.
Until such an order is issued, he said The Armory’s doors will remain open.
At Wader’s Gun Store, Matusevich said he’s taking precautions to keep his customers safe.
“My big pile of hand sanitizer is sitting right there by the door,” he said. “Everyone seems to be adhering to the 6-foot rule, and they’re not shaking hands.”
