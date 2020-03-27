Despite increasingly frightening COVID-19 epidemics in numerous U.S. cities Friday, Victoria health officials reported no new cases of the disease.
But that does not mean residents should let down their guard, said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority.
“I would be surprised if we did not see more cases,” McNeill said.
On Friday, Victoria County’s daily COVID-19 news conference began like it had every day since Tuesday when health officials revealed they had discovered the community’s first three cases of COVID-19.
“At this time there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County,” said city spokeswoman Ashley Strevel at the start of Friday’s news conference.
That news came as nearby counties announced new cases of the disease.
As of Friday, Matagorda County has 11 confirmed cases, including one person who died from COVID-19.
Also Friday, DeWitt County officials revealed they had discovered their third person with the disease.
In Texas, at least 1,731 people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus. In the U.S., the number of cases exceeded 100,000, surpassing every other country.
At least 1,246 people have died in the United States as the result COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The stuff that is happening in New York, and the stuff that physicians are saying – it’s a war zone,” said McNeill, who was not at the news conference.
Without a vaccine or treatment available, McNeill asked residents to adhere to practices that can control the spread of the disease.
Hygiene and hand washing as well as social distancing, he said, remain the best methods available for preventing Victoria County from going the way of some embattled U.S. cities.
“The most important takeaway from that message is that this is what the virus is capable of doing,” McNeill said. “At the end of the day, this virus can be deadly. It is something we need to take seriously and be vigilant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.