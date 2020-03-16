Before Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies to restrict jail and prison visitations in response to COVID-19, local sheriffs were in talks with medical staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in their facilities.
More than 700 people were behind bars at the Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria county jails during the month of February – 63.1% of which had not been convicted of a crime and were being held pre-trial, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Those incarcerated, as well as the jail staff who tends to them, do not have the ability to avoid close quarters.
"It is easy to forget that we have a confined population here and that can act as a catalyst, so we really want to mitigate anything that can potentially happen," said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
As of Monday, there were no confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 in any of Texas's county jails, but that did not stop family members of those behind bars from being on-edge about the possibility.
A Cuero woman was frantically trying to get her 45-year-old husband out of custody on Monday because of COVID-19 concerns, she said. He was taken into custody at the Victoria County Jail on March 5 for child support debt, according to jail booking records.
She asked that she and her husband not be named out of fear of retaliation, but said he has several underlying health issues that put him at a high-risk for serious illness from the new coronavirus.
"I'm wondering whether or not they will release any of the non-violent offenders," she said. "I'm sure there are other people in that jail that have medical issues, too. And being in a jail is kind of like an incubator for sicknesses like this – if one person gets COVID-19 then it is just going to spread like wildfire."
As of Monday, the Attorney General's Office had released some inmates that were housed at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office in response to COVID-19, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, but no local branches of the justice system had authorized release of any other inmates.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a one-page memo at the end of February instructing county jails to screen for possible COVID-19 cases during intake and use standard precautionary measures, such as good hand hygiene.
After Abbott announced visitation restrictions at any facilities run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice last Friday, the commission instructed county jails to no longer allow family or volunteer visitations.
Attorneys are still allowed to visit with clients, though the commission is recommending jails set up video visitation for attorneys if they have the capability to do so, said Executive Director Brandon Wood.
"If they do in-person attorney visitation, then they should be screening anybody that goes behind the secured perimeter of their facility," Wood said. "There are several different screening forms out there being utilized, but almost all of them have questions regarding recent travel and potential exposure to positive cases and check to see if they are running a temperature or not."
The commission is emphasizing the importance of screening people being booked into jail, Wood said.
"We also recommend possibly screening the officers, too, that are arresting them," he said. "And of course anybody coming in through the front door too ... you have other law enforcement entities that might be coming in to conduct an interview of an inmate and probation and parole that will need to be carrying out their job duties as well. Those individuals need to be screened."
In addition to visiting attorneys, the Victoria County Juvenile Justice Center is screening juveniles and staff for possible COVID-19 cases, said Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Pama Hencerling.
Youth in custody at the center are being provided soap and sanitizer at no cost, and have been given additional phone minutes Skype video calling options as a result of visitation restrictions, she said.
The DeWitt County Jail is one of the largest in the Crossroads, second only to Victoria's. Bowen said the majority of its current population has been in custody for more than two weeks, so those coming into the jail pose a higher risk to the facility.
Incoming people are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms and if any staff or incarcerated person show any signs of the virus, they will be evaluated immediately, he said.
As of Monday, inmate transfers were continuing to function as they normally do in Texas, Wood said.
"Due to the fact that there have not been any presumptive cases or reported cases in county jails within the state, that portion of the criminal justice system is continuing to operate," he said.
Bowen has ordered staff to not come to work if they have any symptoms and be evaluated by medical professionals immediately, he said.
“Right now we are so much in the early stages of this, so the main thing is our preventative measures here,” Bowen said. “I need to really emphasize that this is not panic – this is preparation.”
Staff did a deep cleaning of the DeWitt County Jail over the weekend, and has soap and hand sanitizer supplies stocked, he said. Those incarcerated are not allowed to have hand sanitizer in their possession because of its alcohol content, which is part of jail rules.
Staff is bringing sanitizer to cells in regular intervals for inmates to use under supervision to avoid the possibility of misuse, he said.
Both soap and sanitizer are available for purchase through the jail's commissary.
"That is up to the individual inmate if they wish to purchase stuff like that," he said.
Similar prevention measures are underway at the Victoria County Jail, Boyd said on Thursday. He was not available on Monday for additional, updated details.
"In law enforcement we are always in a higher percentage contact with the sick population of society, therefore we are always taking precautions to try to reduce the likelihood," he said. "Fortunately, we have a reduced inmate population at this point in time, which of course reduces the likelihood of the introduction of different bacteria and viruses."
Victoria's jail population is at about 360 people, he said. That is about 68% of its 532-bed capacity.
