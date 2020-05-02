The shutdown of storefronts due to COVID-19 forced business owners to build inventive new strategies.
Michelle Licero, who runs La Carreta #2 on North Navarro Street with her boyfriend, Felix Salgado, took that necessity literally.
After dining-room closures began in March, Salgado, a trained carpenter, built a plywood addition to the restaurant with his father-in-law. Through a window in the plywood structure, the restaurant is able to fill drive-through orders.
“We weren’t doing takeout before the whole stay-at-home order happened,” Licero said. “In our area where we’re at, there’s really not a place to put a drive-through.”
Although the temporary structure blocks a parking spot in the front of the restaurant, Licero said it still works as a short-term solution.
Licero said the original La Carreta restaurant on Port Lavaca Drive, run by Salgado’s mother, also added a drive-thru window, but because of the lot’s shape, construction there only involved cutting out a square of the wall rather than building an entirely new structure.
The addition also puts them in a place to compete with Victoria’s other Mexican restaurants, many of which already had drive-thrus before COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Sales are actually good,” she said. “We’re probably making almost the same as if we were open as a dine-in.”
Sales have increased so much, Licero said, that she and Salgado are brainstorming ways to install a permanent drive-thru after restrictions are lifted.
The couple had already completed substantial renovations to the building they’re currently renting.
“Felix pretty much redid the whole thing,” Licero said. “We did some floors, added a bar and just completely renovated.”
The La Carreta locations aren’t the only local restaurants that installed improvised windows. Pinto Bean, 4103 N. Main St., also built a window to help facilitate their sales.
Licero said she’s glad community members used ingenuity to keep their businesses afloat and preserve the character of the city throughout this crisis.
“It’s worked out pretty great for us,” she said. “It helped us keep going.”
