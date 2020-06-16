Unemployment filings in the Golden Crescent have slowed since the peak of layoffs triggered by COVID- 19.
Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, said about 1,400 people in the office’s 7-county region filed for unemployment in one week at the beginning of April.
Now, he said, that number has tapered to between 400 and 500 claims per week, still many times the pre-pandemic amount, which was 60 or 70 people per week.
As the current local unemployment figure hovers at 14.3%, Guajardo said Tuesday morning at the Victoria Economic Development Corp.’s Victoria Partnership meeting that the office will begin to move past the phase of helping people apply for unemployment insurance and into the process of helping them apply for jobs and receive training for future employment.
Guajardo compared the next step of his office’s work to what happened in the aftermath of the 2008 stock market crash.
“We decided to train (people) for when things did get better,” he said. “This is going to happen again.”
Guajardo said he’s submitted his plan to the Texas Workforce Commission to open the Golden Crescent office by July 6. Assistance applying for jobs and receiving training will be available by-appointment only.
Applying for jobs will become more urgent, Guajardo said, when the Texas Workforce Commission ends the COVID-19 exemption to its work search requirements.
“We don’t want individuals going out and making contact with employers who aren’t hiring,” he said.
But Guajardo said unemployed workers will soon have to begin their job search, whether employers are hiring, “more than likely by the second week of July.”
For workers unable to find a job in their previous industry, Guajardo said the local workforce solutions office offers training opportunities in health care, truck driving and the petrochemical industry, among others.
“That’s the silver lining,” VEDC president Dale Fowler said at the meeting, thanks to UHV, “We have the infrastructure to help retrain our workforce.”
Former Victoria Mayor Paul Polasek also asked a question at the meeting about whether the beginning of the Paycheck Protection Program loan’s forgiveness aspect will help employers boost their hiring and rehiring prospects.
“I would estimate there’s $300 (million) to $400 million in this community in PPP loans,” he said. “If they don’t have to pay that money back, those companies will start spending.”
Guajardo said he understands hesitation to go back to work. Although he used to dine out frequently, he said he has had difficulty returning to his favorite restaurants.
“I have to take care of my health and my family’s health; there’s some reluctance, but I hope we will he past that,” he said. “Without business, without industry, we really don’t have much.”
