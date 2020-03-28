During stress, people turn to their pets for comfort.
Wood Hi resident Jaimy Miller is under more stress than most because of her jobs as an emergency room nurse at Citizens Medical Center and at the University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Angleton. She also is a volunteer paramedic in Angleton.
Her stress heightened Tuesday when she was on her way to work a double shift at UTMB. Her fiancè, Jeff Smith, called with the news their beloved pet, Tino, a 70-pound sulcate tortoise, was missing. Tino had lifted a 10-foot gate off of its hinges and escaped their yard.
“He’s like a bulldozer,” Miller said. “If his path is clear, he’ll press on until he can’t.”
The family organized a search party, but Miller couldn’t join them until two days later.
She and her family have looked within a seven-mile radius of their house at the corner of Farm-to-Market roads 2615 and 1686. She lives in a rural area, so a lot of it is private land, and his shell easily blends in.
“He’s like an Energizer bunny,” Miller said. “When he gets warmed up, he can just go and doesn’t stop till it’s night time.”
The Miller family rescued Tino when they lived in Houston about six years ago. An animal shelter found him wandering around and suspected he escaped from a house. When they couldn’t find the owner, Miller adopted him.
Miller said she couldn't fully describe the level of stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past month.
“Normally, it’s stressful to work in a ER, but now it’s this whole other level,” Miller said. “It’s been really, really rough.”
The Miller family hopes for a happy ending with the return of Tino. If anyone sees him or has any tips, Miller asks for a call at 361-648-8138.
“He’s not just a pet," she said. "He’s our family member."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.