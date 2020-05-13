BAY CITY – LyondellBasell donated $10,000 to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, which serves an 11-county area including Victoria County.
The contribution to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is part of LyondellBasell’s global $1.3 million donation to support food banks in 17 countries and communities where the company has major operations, according to a news release.
Donating funds to supply food for those in need is one way LyondellBasell has responded during the pandemic. LyondellBasell recently made and donated almost 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to Matagorda and Harrison counties after learning of severe shortages in those counties.
Additionally, LyondellBasell's materials are found in many applications critical to protecting and preserving health and safety such as medical devices, protective equipment, cleaning products, and various pharmaceutical applications.
For information on LyondellBasell’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.