Matagorda County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Officials said the new cases are all men whose ages range between 30 and 40, between 20 and 30 and between 60 and 70. All of the men are recovering in their homes.
Matagorda County currently has 108 positive cases, of which 58 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 45. The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Sargent, Markham and Matagorda.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center will have an open testing site on Wednesday and Thursday. This team is from the State of Texas and will be testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., across SH 35 from Bay City High School.
Officials said they will announce the registration phone numbers in a later news release.
