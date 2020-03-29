COVID-19
Courtesy photo

With two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday by  officials in Matagorda County, the total number of cases there has risen to 12. 

On Saturday, a male between the ages of 45 and 50 tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The other patient with a positive result confirmed Saturday is a female between the ages of 20 and 25. Neither patient had traveled to another county with confirmed cases. 

County officials urge residents to stay home to slow the community spread of COVID-19 and to practice all other recommended steps such as washing hands vigorously and frequently.

