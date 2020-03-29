Matagorda County officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, bringing the the total number of cases there to 17.
On Sunday, two women between the ages of 30 and 35, a woman between the ages of 60 and 65 and two men between the ages of 40 and 55 tested positive for COVID-19.
All seven cases had not traveled to another county with confirmed cases.
The seven cases announced Sunday afternoon includes the two cases that Matagorda County officials confirmed earlier Sunday.
Those cases included a man between the ages of 45 and 50 who tested positive for the disease. The other patient with a positive result is a woman between the ages of 20 and 25.
County officials urge residents to stay home to slow the community spread of COVID-19 and to practice all other recommended steps such as washing hands vigorously and frequently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.