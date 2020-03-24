Matagorda County officials confirmed their fifth and sixth positive case of COVID-19 in a news release Tuesday.
Both females are seeking additional treatment for conditions presumed to be related to COVID-19.
One patient is between the ages of 50 and 60. The other is between the ages of 85 and 95.
The fourth positive case was detected on Saturday.
The Matagorda County Regional Hospital has tested 67 people so far with 49 of them pending and 12 negative results.
More results are expected in the coming weeks because of a backlog of tests. The hospital is also changing how they release information and will limit the amount of information to the public.
The Matagorda County Regional Hospital is no longer the only source of COVID-19 testing because local physicians and health organizations are now testing patients.
