The COVID-19 count in Matagorda County rose to 7 cases on Wednesday morning.
A female between the ages of 40-50 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Hospital District. She was in self-isolation at home as of Wednesday.
The patient reported no recent travel, according to the release, which suggests that the case could be a result of community spread.
Community spread means that someone has contracted the virus, but how or where they contracted it cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Tuesday, the hospital district was no longer the sole source of COVID-19 testing and case information in the county. Other health organizations and physicians throughout the community had started their own testing.
"To this end, the information release and in all future releases regarding COVID-19 should be viewed as a contribution to a total number and not the total number itself," the news release says.
The district's test counts were 7 positive, 16 negative and 56 pending, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.