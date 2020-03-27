An 11th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Matagorda County on Friday.
A man between the ages of 65-75 is hospitalized and receiving treatment for illness from the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He did not report travel, suggesting he could have contracted the virus through community spread.
Community spread means that how or where someone contracted a virus cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, two of the county's 11 patients were hospitalized, one died and eight were in self-quarantine at home.
Of all those patients, four reported travel outside of the county, according to the medical center.
The county's numbers include a Wharton County woman, who is a healthcare worker at the Bay City hospital.
Wharton County officials announced on Friday that the woman was exposed to COVID-19 while working at the medical center, but MRMC spokesman Aaron Fox said that is not yet confirmed.
"This is a brand new ongoing investigation with our epidemiologist, and neither the state nor her employer (us) can verify if the source of her exposure was work or community-based," Fox said. "Wharton did not confirm any of that through us ... To be fair, the patient’s exposure through work is not an unreasonable assumption, but it is an assumption at this time."
