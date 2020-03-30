There are now 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, officials announced Monday afternoon.
Just one day after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county on Sunday, three additional cases were confirmed Monday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 20.
“In my view, that’s entirely too many for a county of our size,” said County Judge Nate McDonald during a live video Monday afternoon.
According to the county’s count of cases listed on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website, the three new cases are: a man between the ages of 70 and 75 who is currently in the hospital; a woman between the ages of 60 and 65 who is currently at home; and a woman between the ages of 30 and 35 who is currently at home.
None of the three cases is believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
McDonald said many people in the county are following the recommendations of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to help contain the spread of the virus, but many others are not, and the cases arising in the county “are a result of that.”
McDonald asked residents to follow the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, including orders to distance at least 6 feet away from others and stop all gatherings of 10 people or more. He said he has asked the sheriff to “double down” on enforcing these orders by issuing citations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.