Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 105.
Of the county's total cases, 52 have recovered and five residents have died, according to a release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
"It appears that the community is not taking this serious, nor are they using the established guidelines," said Mitch Thames, county spokesman in the release.
The new patients include a man between the ages of 50 and 60; a girl between the ages of 5 and 10; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; two women between the ages of 30 and 40; two men between the ages of 20 and 30; and a woman between the ages of 20 and 30.
All of the patients are recovering at home, according to the release.
Additionally, an "open to the public" COVID-19 testing site is coming to Matagorda County June 24 and 25. The team conducting the testing is from the State of Texas, the release said. Testing will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City.
Registration information will be announced to the public at a later time, the release said.
