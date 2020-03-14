Matagorda County officials announced Saturday the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County.
The Matagorda County Hospital District is committed to ensuring privacy and confidentiality for all patients.
The patient, a 60-year-old female and Matagorda County resident, was admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center due to complications with pneumonia.
Current procedure prompted a COVID-19 screen, and ultimately a COVID-19 test, which resulted in a presumptive positive.
A presumptive positive result means that a positive COVID-19 result was confirmed at a local health department lab, and the specimen has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation and the final result.
The patient is in fair condition, resting comfortably at Matagorda Regional Medical Center where she is continuing treatment for pneumonia. The hospital is currently working with state epidemiologists to coordinate her care.
"Residents and community members of Matagorda County and the region should remain confident that the safety and health status of our visitors, patients, associates, and medical teams remains our highest priority", a Matagorda Regional Medical Center press release stated. "We are in daily contact with local and state health officials, we are receiving appropriate guidance and support, and we are taking action on the updated information. MCHD is monitoring and continually adjusting to meet the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our physicians and associates are frequently updated to ensure compliance with the latest guidance from our public health agencies. We will continue and strengthen these efforts as recommendations and processes evolve in how we identify and triage patients who may have COVID-19."
Actions already taken by Matagorda County Hospital District to safely and appropriately provide medical services to our community, including those who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, include:
- Reviewing, updating, and implementing more aggressive infection control procedures
- Training staff members and posting signage to direct and inform potential COVID-19 patients on how to receive medical attention in the fastest and safest way possible
- Asking all patients who have a fever and respiratory or flu-like symptoms to wear masks
- Screening all patients for CDC-recommended history, possible community contact with COVID-19, and COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath
- Remaining in networked communication with local community leaders, emergency management and response teams, and elected officials
- Instituting daily huddles with senior medical and administrative teams and increasing the speed and frequency of staff communication
- Taking active steps to prepare for possible disruptions caused by unplanned changes in staff availability and medical supply levels
- Promoting community awareness and health education through personal, print, digital, and social media outlets
In addition to the actions already taken, MCHD will be instituting the following temporary measures within the next 48 hours:
- Modifying, limiting, or eliminating hospital visitation hours and building access
- Cancelling elective and non-emergency surgeries and medical procedures
- Reducing or eliminating retail operations in the cafeteria, gift shop, and wellness center
- Cancelling all nonessential meetings and gatherings of three (3) participants or more
- Conducting all essential meetings of ten (10) participants or more by telephone or live stream video when distance-based technologies will not negatively impact outcomes
- Limiting or eliminating services provided by volunteer organizations
- Cancelling high school and undergraduate educational and internship programs
According to the press release, the Matagorda County Hospital District is prepared to serve the health needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourages all individuals to become and remain prepared as well.
"Together, we can protect ourselves and diminish the spread of this disease by limiting travel and community exposure, remaining calm, frequently washing hands with soap and water, self-quarantining at home if COVID-19 symptoms develop but are otherwise healthy and are not experiencing a medical emergency, and, when safe to do so in the absence of a medical emergency, calling ahead to alert our physicians or emergency professionals when we need to seek medical care," the release stated.
