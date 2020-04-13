One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 50.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 who is currently being isolated at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The case is not related to out-of-state travel.
Of the county's 50 cases, 11 people have recovered and three have died.
County officials are planning to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed live on the county's emergency operations Facebook page.
Wharton County
A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will open Tuesday at a Wharton hospital.
The new site will be at the Wharton campus of the OakBend Medical Center, 10141 U.S. 59.
After it opens Tuesday, the drive-thru site will be open every weekday from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from hospital officials. The drive thru will only be open to people who have been screened via a telehealth visit. To schedule a telehealth visit, call 281-238-7870. Those who meet criteria will be scheduled for a test, according to a news release.
For patients who have Medicaid or Medicare, the cost of the telehealth visit will be charged to their insurer. Patients with private insurance, which includes insurance you get through your employer, and patients who do not have insurance will be charged a $40 fee for the initial telehealth visit.
For the test itself, patients without insurance or who are paying out of pocket will be charged $100. Patients with insurance through Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance will have the cost of the test billed to their insurance company.
Patients who have the symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and who have an additional risk factor will be prioritized for testing. The risk factors include people older than 65 years old, people who have a serious underlying health condition, and healthcare workers with suspected exposure.
Patients will not leave their car while the samples are taken in the drive-thru, and test results are expected to take 24 to 48 hours, according to the news release.
Nationwide, challenges of getting tested for the new coronavirus have made it difficult for communities to know how many people are actually sick. Victoria's drive-thru sample collection site has temporarily closed because there are not enough supplies to collect samples from patients.
