Matagorda County with three new cases issued a stay-at-home order Thursday as the {span}Crossroads’ COVID-19 positive cases grew to 89.{/span}
The new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed Thursday in Matagorda County, brought the total number in that county to 35, which led county leaders to restrict residents from leaving their homes for nonessential activities, said County Judge Nate McDonald.
“I need you to follow those, and I’m going to ask you to follow those,” County Judge Nate McDonald said. “These are times I’m not taking your freedoms, I’m asking you to help us emerge from this pandemic.”
According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the patients are a woman between the ages of 30 and 40; a woman between the ages of 55 and 65; and a woman between the ages of 60 and 70. All three patients are being isolated at home.
Only the 30- to 40-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling out of the state. No additional information was immediately available.
The mandate limits people from leaving their homes or gathering in groups larger than 10 people. People are subject to a $200 fine or up to 180 days in jail, if a law enforcement officer sees a group larger than 10, closer together, or out of their homes for non essentials, McDonald said.
Essential activities follow those that Gov. Greg Abbott listed in his executive order on Tuesday. Those activities include going to the grocery store, pharmacy, bank, hunting, fishing and physical activity.
When going to and from those activities, people must remain at least 6 feet apart.
Essential businesses will still be operational and those employees are deemed essential.
McDonald said he requested the county sheriff, Frank Osborne, put peace officers in their cars and enforce the mandate.
“When we emerge from this, we will be stronger and more unified,” he said.
Osborne said if someone doesn’t want to pay a fine, they need to stay home.
“We’re going to do exactly what the judge wants us to do,” he said. “We’re going to be out in full force.”
Matagorda County cities, including Palacios and Bay City, will follow the county mandate and city police departments will actively enforce the county mandate.
“We have to take this very seriously and get this stopped. It is affecting everybody,” Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said. “We have to fix this first, this medical crisis and then we can work on bringing our economy back.”
Dewitt and Jackson county saw a rise in their confirmed cases, and Calhoun County identified a possible low exposure location, as well.
DEWITT COUNTY
DeWitt County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in county residents. These cases bring the number of known cases to six.
One person is a resident of Yorktown and is believed to have acquired the virus through community spread. The other person is a resident of Cuero and has acquired the virus through contact with a household member. State health officials will not confirm the age or gender of the patients, according to a news release a from County Judge Daryl Fowler.
One of the six known cases of the virus has recovered. No deaths attributable to COVID19 have been reported in DeWitt County.
Fowler is imploring county residents to heed the advice of the medical experts who strongly encourage citizens to keep a 6-foot distance between each other to avoid spreading the virus.
“In order to stay ahead of this pandemic it is important for everyone to limit our exposure to others. We can choose to ignore the best practices advocated by the medical experts, but we do so at our own risk. Therefore, be mindful that others may not have symptoms when they expose you to the virus.”
JACKSON COUNTY
A Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Jackson County has three confirmed COVID-19 cases. All three patients are women and are isolated in their Jackson County homes, according to a county news release.
“We knew this would get here, we just didn’t know when,” said Bill Jones, Jackson County Hospital District CEO.
The age of the third woman was not available.
The first case, who is over 65 years old, and the third case contracted the virus outside of the county, according to the release.
The first COVID-19 patient is showing signs of recovery, Jones said.
The second Jackson County case, who is a 40- to 45-year-old woman, contracted the virus through community spread in the county.
“Jackson County is in a critical state right now. We will not be able to avoid a mass spread of this virus if our residents do not take this seriously,” County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Calhoun County officials said Thursday that a person infected with the new coronavirus visited a Port Lavaca restaurant almost two weeks ago.
From 8 to 10 p.m. March 20, people visiting Scully’s Bar and Grill, 802 Fulton St., may have been exposed to the new coronavirus, according to a news release issued by Richard Meyer, the county judge.
“The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” according to the news release.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath should isolate themselves and contact a health care provider.
