A man in his late 90s who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 died Sunday at Matagorda Regional Center in Bay City, county officials said Monday night.
The man, who was a resident of Matagorda County, is the second positive case of the new coronavirus in Matagorda County, officials said in a news release.
Hospital officials were notified of the positive COVID-19 test result at 6:15 p.m. Monday, the news release stated.
In compliance with state health protocol, state officials have begun "an extensive investigation into this second positive case, as they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital District that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case," according to the news release.
Aaron Fox, the public information officer for the hospital district, said late Monday night that more information would be available about the case in the days to come, as medical professionals investigate the transmission of the virus.
