The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County on Sunday.
The medical center also reported 44 new recoveries and no new deaths.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|625
|595
|5
|DeWitt
|887
|778
|41
|Goliad
|162
|153
|3
|Jackson
|519
|489
|7
|Lavaca
|708
|680
|9
|Matagorda
|975
|869
|40
|Refugio
|301
|286
|10
|Victoria
|3,948
|3,766
|76
|Wharton
|1,334
|1,199
|39
|9-County total
|9,459
|8,851
|230
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
The total case count for the county is now 975, and total recoveries is 869.
No additional information about the new cases or recoveries was reported.
New COVID-19 cases reported each week
|.
|Victoria County
|Calhoun County
|Goliad County
|Jackson County
|Lavaca County
|DeWitt County
|Refugio County
|Wharton County
|Matagorda County
|March 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|March 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|March 29
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|13
|April 5
|35
|7
|1
|2
|1
|5
|0
|8
|24
|April 12
|40
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|8
|April 19
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|5
|April 26
|26
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9
|May 3
|21
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|May 10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May 17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|May 24
|1
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|May 31
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|June 7
|12
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|19
|1
|June 14
|27
|9
|0
|1
|3
|10
|2
|13
|9
|June 21
|111
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9
|1
|30
|28
|June 28
|246
|17
|1
|15
|93
|19
|4
|70
|67
|July 5
|720
|29
|21
|10
|42
|40
|16
|35
|124
|July 12
|573
|47
|16
|32
|81
|63
|22
|114
|225
|July 19
|786
|93
|6
|71
|133
|164
|31
|110
|64
|July 26
|328
|142
|33
|47
|164
|178
|59
|54
|110
|Aug. 2
|325
|80
|26
|126
|55
|103
|71
|138
|101
|Aug. 9
|210
|76
|26
|80
|25
|68
|14
|90
|85
|Aug. 16
|112
|23
|18
|15
|17
|41
|20
|322
|91
|Aug. 30
|70
|12
|0
|19
|15
|49
|20
|106
|45
|Aug. 23
|107
|27
|3
|62
|20
|38
|3
|95
|28
|Sept. 6
|93
|23
|0
|9
|18
|45
|7
|30
|43
|The week ending on Sept. 13
|67
|4
|5
|12
|8
|42
|28
|55
|29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.