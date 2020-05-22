One new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Matagorda County, officials said.
The new case brings the county’s total to 67. Of those, 42 have recovered, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. Five county residents have died.
The new patient is a male between the ages of 50 and 60. He has been hospitalized at Matagorda Regional Medical Center but is responding well to his plan of care, the release said. The case is thought to be travel related.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|14
|1
|Jackson
|16
|14
|1
|Lavaca
|8
|5
|1
|Matagorda
|66
|42
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|157
|134
|7
|Wharton
|44
|33
|0
|9-County total
|360
|281
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.