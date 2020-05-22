Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

 Contributed photo

One new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Matagorda County, officials said.

The new case brings the county’s total to 67. Of those, 42 have recovered, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. Five county residents have died.

The new patient is a male between the ages of 50 and 60. He has been hospitalized at Matagorda Regional Medical Center but is responding well to his plan of care, the release said. The case is thought to be travel related.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 31 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 17 14 1
Jackson 16 14 1
Lavaca 8 5 1
Matagorda 66 42 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 157 134 7
Wharton 44 33 0
9-County total 360 281 18
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

