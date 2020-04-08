Two more Matagorda County residents test positive for COVID-19.
The patients are both males and are in the hospital. One man is over 90 years old and the other is 30-40 years old. There is no reported travel in either of their cases.
The county now has 44 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, one case has recovered and three have died.
“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” a county news release stated. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason.”
If a person lives in a home with a COVID-19 patient, everyone in the household requires a two week quarantine period, according to the release.
