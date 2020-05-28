One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 70.
The new patient is a male between the ages of 20 and 30, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He is recovering at home.
Of the county's 70 cases, 46 have recovered and five residents have died.
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Wharton County on Thursday.
The case brings the county's total to 53. Of those, 38 have recovered.
The new patient is a male between the ages of 50 and 60 who lives in the El Campo area, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management. The method of transmission is unknown.
