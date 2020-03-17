BAY CITY – On Tuesday, Matagorda County Officials were notified of the third positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County.
The patient, a female between the ages of 50 and 55, had recently traveled to the State of Washington.
At the onset of symptoms, the patient underwent screening and testing for COVID-19 and stated that
she “immediately went home to self-quarantine” and that she has “been in self-quarantine since last Friday.” The patient reported that she has been in contact with State health officials who are monitoring her health status, and that she expects to hear from them “in the next day or two” for more information on the expected duration of her self-quarantine.
The patient expressly stated her wish to limit this release to the information above. This release of information represents the extent to which any MCHD official can appropriately respond.
