Three new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday by the Matagorda County Hospital District.
According to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center, an additional 14 cases are pending.
The new patients are three women – one between the ages of 20 and 30, another between ages 60 and 70, and the third between ages 75 and 85.
Sunday's report from the Palacios Community Medical Center had ten negative cases with no pending case.
The total number of recovered cases are 18. Three county residents have died of COVID-19.
Four patients are being cared for in a hospital that have tested positive for COVID-19.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 54.
"Please keep those that are effected with this virus, their families in your prayers. We understand they are scared and going through uncertain times," officials said in the news release.
Local doctors, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program, the Palacios Medical Center, the Matagorda Regional Medical Center and the Matagorda Medical group are all testing for COVID-19.
The communities reporting positive COVID-19 cases are Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck, and Blessing.
"We hope this helps in convincing every Matagorda County residents including our visitors to follow the mandatory shelter in place order," officials said in the news release.
Last week, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald and other county officials decided to open access to the Matagorda County beaches, effective 8 a.m. April 24. McDonald also announced, in consultation with the Port of Bay City Chairman Mike Griffith, the openings of the boat ramps, the fish cleaning station and the restrooms at the Matagorda Harbor, also effective April 24.
The county judge said residents must adhere to social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
