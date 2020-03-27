Victoria school district is revising the meal distribution schedule, which will allow more flexibility and convenience for parents. The change will start Monday.
Pick up will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Monday and Wednesday, students will receive breakfast and lunch for two days. On Friday, grab and go will consist of six meals to provide for Friday through Sunday, according to a news release from the school district.
Meals prepared for non-distribution days will need to be removed from the packaging and heated. Microwaves work well, according to the news release.
The distribution sites remain the same. Meals will be available at the elementary schools from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and at Stroman Middle School from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The distribution sites are Aloe, Crain, Hopkins, Rowland and Shields elementary schools and Stroman Middle School.
Any child age 18 and younger, as well as special needs students up to age 21, can receive free meals. The child does not need to attend the distribution site school, nor does the child need to be enrolled in Victoria school district. The weekly menu can be found on the COVID-19 information page at www.visd.net.
During the first week of school closure, the district distributed more than 27,000 meals to local children. Food service is a key component of our support to students as we work during the global, coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.