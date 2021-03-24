Memorial Medical Center will host a vaccine clinic March 31 in Port Lavaca and plans to distribute 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
Anyone interested in getting a vaccination should schedule an appointment ahead of time. To register online go to the ticketing website Eventbrite or else call 361-552-0397, said Erin Clevenger, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
Currently, only adults in the priority phases of the vaccine rollout can sign up for an appointment, Clevenger said. But starting Monday, when all Texas adults are eligible for the vaccine, anyone age 18 and older will be allowed to sign up for remaining appointments for the March 31 clinic.
The clinic will be at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35.
The clinic will be one of the first wide distributions of the J&J vaccine in the Crossroads since it was approved for emergency use Feb. 27. The vaccine requires just one injection.
In clinical trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shown to be 85% protective against severe COVID-19 disease. No one who received the vaccine in the clinical trial was hospitalized with or died from COVID-19. About 40,000 people participated in the in the vaccine's Phase III clinical trial.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are also available at the hospital’s clinic. To register for one of those vaccines, you can call 361-552-0367.
