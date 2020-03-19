U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud said he was open to the idea of sending $1,200 checks to taxpayers, an extraordinary measure that Republicans in the Senate are including in their draft plan to help stabilize the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Victoria Republican said he didn’t know yet whether he would vote yes or no on the $1 trillion package, as details were still being worked out, but that he would consider such a measure.
“I’m open to looking at it as part of a package, but we’ve got to make sure all the pieces are there as well,” he said. “You know there’s a lot of ideas on the table right now and ... there’s not a lot of detail.”
Cloud discussed the federal government’s response to the new coronavirus and the disease’s impact on the local economy during a Facebook Live interview Thursday with Chris Cobler, the Advocate’s editor and publisher.
Senate Republicans have proposed a plan that would send payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers and $2,400 to couples, plus another $500 per child, according to a draft released Thursday. The details of those plans could change as legislators continue to negotiate.
Cloud described the current period of transition as akin to a time of war because so much of the country’s economy and way of life will change as communities work to contain the spread of the virus.
“We’re, in a sense, on a war footing at the moment, so what kind of extraordinary ideas do we have to look at?” he said.
Last week, Cloud voted against a different bill designed to provide free testing for COVID-19 and other relief measures. The bill was passed by the House 363 to 40 and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Cloud said he supported some of the bill’s measures but that he took issue with how the legislation was crafted in closed door negotiations between the Speaker of the House and Trump’s Treasury Secretary.
Cloud also faulted the legislation because its measures to support workers only applied to businesses with fewer than 500 employees, with no requirements placed on larger corporations.
