Mid-Coast Family Services front office is closed, but staff are working remotely. You can reach the staff by calling the main number at 361-575-7842, leave a message and they will return calls as soon as possible.
The Women’s Crisis Center remains open and you can reach that location at 361-573-HELP or 361-573-4357 to speak with a crisis counselor.
Both thrift stores are closed for shoppers and donors.
The Mah Jongg Tournament, scheduled for March 28, is cancelled and the Who’s Who Fundraiser, scheduled for April 16, is postponed indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.