State officials will conduct free COVID-19 testing Tuesday at a drive-thru station at St. Joseph Catholic Church Social Center, 611 N. Pecan St., in Moulton.
The free testing is available by appointment only. Starting Sunday, those wanting to be test need to call 512-883-2400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit txcovidtest.org to be screened and to get an appointment for a time to be tested.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional. A screening process will be in place and administered by State Health Department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms that could suggest a person should be tested for COVID-19.
People who are being tested will stay in their cars and be administered the test without leaving their vehicles.
After the test, patients will receive a text message with a link to a portal with results and information. Those testing positive will be contacted by their local health department. Clients can also email help@txcovidtest.org to inquire about test results.
