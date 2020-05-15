Staff arrived at The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar well ahead of 4 p.m. Friday, when the Riverside Park restaurant reopened to the public for the first time since March.
From the safety of employees and guests to the new dining experience, food supply and pricing, there were many things to consider before reopening, said Dennis Patillo, the restaurant's owner.
"We're in a totally different universe than we were two months ago," he said.
As cases of COVID-19 in the Crossroads rose by one on Friday to 350, businesses throughout the region were gearing up for the next phase in Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening plans.
Effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, gyms and businesses in office buildings can reopen at 25% capacity, as well as manufacturing services that were not already deemed essential.
Office buildings have been preparing to reopen, and several gyms plan to welcome members back next week, including Citizens HealthPlex, the YMCA, the DeTar Health & Fitness Center, Pure Fitness and Anytime Fitness.
Businesses that were already allowed to reopen at 25% capacity under the governor's orders will also be able to expand capacity to 50% on Monday.
The City of Victoria’s Fire Marshal Office is not visiting businesses to check for occupancy compliance or other stipulations included in Abbott’s order, but rather only visiting those they receive complaints for, said Fire Marshal Tom Legler.
No reports of businesses out of compliance had been made as of Friday, he said.
Several businesses owners had called for assistance with occupancy loads and general guidance, he said.
“We’ve probably handled a little more than 30 calls, primarily for the first phase,” he said.
The reopening process looks different for each business, in terms of both precautions and speed.
Some restaurants restarted dine-in at 25% capacity on May 1 under Abbott’s orders, while others are still only doing to-go orders or remain closed entirely.
PumpHouse’s new procedures are on the more stringent side, including using disposable menus, only allowing one person to use the restroom at a time and requiring staff to fill out a symptoms survey and have their temperature taken before clocking in each day, Patillo said.
Starting Monday, the restaurant will expand to 50% capacity in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s new orders.
“Part of the rationale of opening at 25% for a few days is to make sure that everything that we planned in theory works in practice so that when we get to a higher capacity, we operate as well as we can,” he said.
Huvar’s Artisan Market, which reopened on Thursday, is among several other local restaurants that will also expand to 50% capacity on Monday, said Monika Vasquez, the restaurant’s general manager and executive chief.
“We weren’t quite as nervous as we were excited to have the potential for normalcy or to become adjusted to the new normal,” she said. “We’re just rolling with the punch like everybody else; trying to stay alive and just be here for the public.”
The restaurant has already reached its 25% capacity twice, once on Thursday and once on Friday, she said.
Business has slowly picked up at Pinto Bean on Main Street, which opened at 25% capacity on May 1 to hardly any dine-in customers, said morning manager Walfre Vasquez.
More diners are trickling in, he said. The restaurant reached its capacity of 42 people, including employees, everyday since Saturday, he said on Friday.
“I’m pretty sure people are scared to come out, still,” Vasquez said. “Our lunch is what is picking up right now; we have people waiting outside, but breakfast is still not quite there.”
A few tables were occupied by patrons on Friday afternoon. Most sipped on beers or margaritas while they were waited on by staff, some of who wore mask and some who did not.
While reopening the dining room allowed more employees to return to work and brought back a portion of pre-pandemic profits, the financial strain remains heavy.
A quarter of capacity is not much in an industry notorious for high overhead costs.
Even with the dining room open, to-go orders from the makeshift window that the staff built in April was accounting for more than half of profits as of Friday, Vasquez said.
Produce orders have had to be reduced and employees' hours remain shrunken, he said.
“The one thing that is really upsetting is just having people wanting to work and having to tell them we don’t have the hours right now,” he said. “When you’re working six to eight hours a day and drop to two to three hours, that is a lot.”
JACKSON COUNTY
A Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19 again.
The patient was moved to the recovered list by DSHS and retested positive, according to a county release. The patient is isolating at home.
“This is not the kind of news we want to hear, but we are happy to know that the patient is doing well and has not been out in the community,” County Judge Jill Sklar said in the county release.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Friday, officials said.
The new case brings the county's total to 66. Of those, 37 have recovered and five residents have died.
Early indications show the new case could be the only positive case from the 49 that were tested in Matagorda County by the state recently, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 50 and 60, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Lavaca, Refugio and Wharton counties did not report any new cases Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.