Five more COVID-19 cases were announced in the Crossroads as of 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the regional total to 26.
Calhoun County
A temporary Formosa employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus after leaving the Point Comfort plant two weeks ago, a spokesman for the corporation confirmed Friday.
The contract employee left the plant after contracted work was completed and tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after returning to the person's home country, Taiwan, company official Steve Marwitz said. Formosa did not specify the employee's gender.
"The temporary contract employee is in Taiwan currently with no plans to return to the Point Comfort job site since the job assignment was completed," he said.
More than 70 Formosa employees have been sent home for various medical reasons, Marwitz said. The facility's medical department routinely evaluates employees and may, at any point, send an employee home for health-related issues.
Construction work on the EG2 project also has come to a halt in response to federal and state social distancing recommendations. Marwitz said that decision will be reevaluated as the government updates guidelines.
Formosa has prohibited all business travel and is discouraging personal travel, he said. When applicable, work schedules have also been modified for some employees to work from home.
Formosa's operations were identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security because of the usage of its products.
Polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride resins are used to manufacture different types of medical and personal protective equipment that are in short supply around the globe, including gloves, goggles, aprons and respirators.
The corporation's bleach is also used to disinfect surfaces, equipment and clothing.
As of Friday, the plant was managing production to meet the requirements and needs of customers, Marwitz said.
The county's third patient is a resident of the county and has been instructed to self-quarantine at home, according to a news release from the medical center.
At this point, there is evidence that there is community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the release said. Additional information about the patient was not release.
"The specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves," according to the release.
Two other residents of Calhoun County were confirmed to have COVID-19 earlier this week, one of the two being a Calhoun County school district employee.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest issued a stay-at-home order not long after officials with Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca announced the third case of the coronavirus had been confirmed.
The order is a preemptive and proactive one to reduce the exposure and risk of spread of the virus, the mayor said Friday night. It went into effect at 10 p.m. Friday.
"We have had three cases in Calhoun County in three days and we don't know where they are — Seadrift or Port Lavaca or Point Comfort," he said.
Also, he is hoping to lessen the risk of residents being exposed to the virus from boaters who are coming to the city from other cities that are under stay-at-home orders.
Residents are not prohibited from leaving their homes to go to the grocery store, local businesses or fishing.
The city, along with Calhoun County, is under a 10 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew as well.
Wharton County
A woman in her 50s and a boy under the age of 10 tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Wharton County's COVID-19 case count to five.
The woman lives in rural Wharton County and is an employee of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, where she is believed to have been exposed to the virus, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
But hospital spokesman Aaron Fox said that is not yet confirmed.
"This is a brand new ongoing investigation with our epidemiologist, and neither the state nor her employer (us) can verify if the source of her exposure was work or community-based," Fox said. "Wharton did not confirm any of that through us ... To be fair, the patient’s exposure through work is not an unreasonable assumption, but it is an assumption at this time.
The El Campo boy was living in the same house of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday after she had traveled outside the state, the release said.
The child's case indicates that three of the county's five cases are likely related to one travel-related case, officials said.
All three patients are quarantined, and other people they came in contact with have been identified, contacted by state health authorities and remain on self-quarantine.
As of Friday, the El Campo Memorial Hospital had tested 38 people for COVID-19, officials said. Four people tested positive and eight are pending results.
The OakBend Medical Center in Wharton had tested two people, which both had negative results, according the the release.
The Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program clinic in Wharton had completed three tests. Two patients tested negative and one is pending results.
Matagorda County
Excluding the Wharton woman who was tested for COVID-19 in Matagorda County where she worked, Matagorda had a total of 10 cases as of Friday.
A man between the ages of 65-75 is hospitalized and receiving treatment for illness from the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He did not report travel, suggesting he could have contracted the virus through community spread.
Community spread means that how or where someone contracted a virus cannot be traced, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Friday, two of the county's 11 patients were hospitalized, one died and eight were in self-quarantine at home.
Of all those patients, four reported travel outside of the county, according to the medical center. Whether contraction is suspected to be the result of community spread or travel changes as epidemiologists investigation, so that number is subject to change, Fox said.
MRMC will no longer be issuing individual announcements on new COVID-19 cases, and is instead updating a database on its website.
DeWitt County
A third resident of DeWitt County tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.
A Yoakum resident contracted COVID-19 from DeWitt County's second patient, officials said Friday.
The county's third patient contracted the virus while living in the same household as its second patient, according to a news release from DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler.
State health officials will not confirm the age or gender of the patient, according to the release. They also would not release age or gender of the patient who county officials issued a news release about on Wednesday.
"We must all be mindful of how our interaction with members of our community can mitigate or facilitate the spread of this virus,” Fowler said. “It is also important to remain vigilant in our practice of good hygiene."
