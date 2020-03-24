Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wharton County on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to three residents with the novel coronavirus.
Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said no additional information about the new cases was available as of 1:30 p.m.
An El Campo woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday at the El Campo Memorial Hospital. She had recently traveled outside the state to an area with a high concentration of positive cases, according to a news release from the hospital.
The two new cases are "not all related" to the first case, according to a press release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com for more information.
