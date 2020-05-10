As she listened to the sermon, Amber Fitts Jones held her son’s hand and leaned on her husband’s shoulder.
Jones held her lips tight. Sitting with her family on the lawn of Lifeway Baptist Church on Mother’s Day, she shed tears. Her brother, Eric Fitts, and his family who she couldn’t meet for almost two months were sitting just a few steps away on the lawn.
“I got emotional when I saw them and then I stayed emotional,” Jones said.
Jones’ family lives in Yoakum, and her brother's family lives in Yorktown. They used to meet at the church in Cuero every weekend. The regular family meeting had to be postponed indefinitely after the church closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not used to going that long without seeing them,” Jones said. “It’s been hard to be away from everybody.”
It wasn’t just her brother’s family that Jones was happy to see.
“Jim, it’s very, very good to see you. I think it’s awesome that you can stand up now,” Jones told Jim Michaud after the service. Michaud had a stroke last winter and was on a wheelchair. Encouraged by the church members and Pastor Glen Moore at the end of the service, Michaud stood up from the wheelchair with help of his wife, Stacey. “The church has been very supportive,” Stacey said. “I feel very blessed.”
The church’s cat, Mary Lifeway, roamed throughout the crowd that wasn’t seen for weeks. More people than expected, about 150 total, attended Sunday's service. Lines were drawn on the left side of the lawn to allow people to sit 6 feet apart. But the whole lawn was filled with church members.
“We had way more than I thought,” said Pastor Glen Moore. A few people who came from outside Victoria to celebrate Mother’s Day with family members contributed to the large number.
Signs of the COVID-19 pandemic were still present during the peaceful church service.
Pastor Glen Moore recorded a service inside the church building an hour before the outdoor service began. The video was broadcast online for people who couldn’t join the in-person service. A big bear doll welcomed everyone. It was installed for families with children going on a bear hunt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of church members didn’t wear a mask, but many held their masks in hand, and no one hugged each other.
Jones said the pandemic was still in her mind.
“You want to hug people you see. And you can’t really go out and hug them,” she said. For now, she’s content with seeing her brother’s family at church. “We’re not gonna get together as a family until later on.”
