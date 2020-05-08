Dozens of cars filled with eager family members came to visit the residents of Copperfield Village and say “Hi” to their loved ones from inside of their car during the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade. Beside family members, different organizations came to show their support as well. Chairs were lined up on the sidewalk inside the senior living facility for the residents to see the parade.
Mother's Day parade brings cheer to Copperfield Village residents
- By Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
