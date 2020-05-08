Dozens of cars filled with eager family members came to visit the residents of Copperfield Village and say “Hi” to their loved ones from inside of their car during the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade. Beside family members, different organizations came to show their support as well. Chairs were lined up on the sidewalk inside the senior living facility for the residents to see the parade.

The family of Maryann Bernhard hold signs and waves as they go on their route at the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade inside of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8.
Nelda Smith waves as the parade of cars drive by during the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade inside of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8. “It makes me cry,” Smith said about seeing cars visit the senior living facility. “It touches my heart.”
Michelle Bruchmiller puts decorations on her car in the parking lot of JCPenney before the start of the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade on Friday, May 8. Bruchmiller said she is excited to see her grandmother. “It’s going to be neat to see that smiling face and get to say ‘Hi’ and ‘Happy Mother’s Day’,” Bruchmiller said.
Randi Green draws a heart onto a window of a car in the parking lot of JCPenney before the start of the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade on Friday, May 8.
The parade of decorated cars prepares to drive out to Copperfield Village to show support and to see the residents living there on Friday, May 8.
Pastor Carl Westbrook, left, leads a prayer before the start of the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade on Friday, May 8. Gary Moses, front, bows his head in prayer.
Residents of Copperfield Village hold signs and greet the parade of cars driving by at Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8.
Margaret McLaughlin holds up a sign that expresses gratitude to the people driving past during the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade inside of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8. "It's wonderful, I didn't expect such a big turnout," McLaughlin said.
One of the cars from the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade drives past a resident of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8. Chairs were assembled for the residents on the sidewalk for them to enjoy the parade.
Master of ceremonies Gary Moses announces the name or organization of each car in the parade inside of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8.
A Victoria Fire Department fire engine prepares to turn to exit Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8.
A resident of Copperfield Village holds a flower bouquet during the Copperfield Village Mother’s Day Family Car Parade inside of Copperfield Village on Friday, May 8.
Residents of Copperfield Village wave goodbye to the parade of cars as they make their way out the exit on Friday, May 8.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

