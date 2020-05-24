Moulton High School students will walk the stage 5:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Joseph’s Social Center pavilion.
A parade will follow the ceremony at 7 p.m. Community members are encouraged to decorate yards and celebrate the graduating class during the parade, according to a district release.
The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Graduates will receive tickets for guests to attend. Temperatures will be taken of all attendees at the gate, according to a district news release.
