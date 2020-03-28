When Isabel Martinez said goodbye to her beloved grandmother Friday, she also had to work as a video producer.
She positioned herself behind her iPad to make sure the Facebook Livestream was working, her eyes set on the screen during the mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Martinez had a list of family members and friends who wanted to attend the funeral, but couldn’t because of COVID-19 restrictions. She tried to make sure those on the list were logged in from their home and able to watch.
The church was mostly empty with fewer than 10 people sitting at the mass.
Her grandmother, Dolores Martinez, 97, was the matriarch of a large family, and she was one of 13 children in her family. With multiple generations of tias, tios and primas, Isabel Martinez knew the scene would have been dramatically different without the coronavirus outbreak.
“It would have been full,” Martinez, 42, said of the church. “I can guarantee you.”
Her grandmother also was heavily involved in church activities, so her family knows the crowd would have overflowed the historic building at 208 W. River St.
Her grandchildren did wait outside, but for a much different reason. With the limit of 10 people who could join the mass, younger family members watched on their phones outside the church.
Crossroads funeral homes have been working to adjust for the past two weeks, focusing more on technology and graveside services. The COVID restriction “really affects having people come in to say their goodbyes to their loved one,” said Nicholas Amaya, general manager at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Homes, which handled Martinez’s arrangements.
Concerned it would be hard to reject people wanting to attend, the family decided not to post an obituary or send invitations. Many of her living siblings couldn’t join the funeral because it was too dangerous for them.
“I feel sorrow because of the fact that I know a lot of people wanted to come,” daughter Mary Tijerina said. “Weddings and funerals, these are the only times we see the people.”
Robert Rivera, the only visitor who wasn’t a family member at the funeral, shared a similar pain. He lost his mother, Mamie Rivera, on March 15 and also had to keep the crowd to 10 people.
“A lot of families, a lot of friends and people you don’t see but only at funerals,” Rivera said. “I was hoping that I see the people that I haven’t seen in a long time. But, at the same time, it was more personal.”
One of Dolores Martinez’s grandsons, Samuel Charles, drove from Virginia to Texas overnight because he was scared to fly. But the traditional visitation for family also was limited to 10.
“It’s something that can’t be done right now,” Isabel Martinez said.
She said the hardest part was to not hug and touch her family. As with many Latino fathers, she said, her dad loves to hug others as an expression of gratitude. During the day, she kept an eye on her father and reminded him of keeping a distance. “Human touch was what we were lacking,” she said. “There is nothing like a hugging comfort.”
After making all the efforts to honor her grandmother, Martinez said her family members still felt uneasy and disconnected. They wait for a time when they can have another mass to remember her.
“We lost the ability to grieve the way that we should have,” she said.
