U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud voted against an aid package designed to provide free testing and paid sick leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill passed the House, 363 to 40, and Pres. Trump has said he will sign the bill.
Cloud issued the following statement about his vote: Last week, I voted in favor of $8.3 billion to support the recovery effort surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and would have liked to have been able to vote yes again, but last night’s bill and the process surrounding it represents everything that is broken in Washington. After two days of closed door negotiations between Speaker Pelosi and the Secretary of the Treasury, Members of Congress were given less than 30 minutes to review the 124 page text before taking a midnight vote. Although some provisions were things I would support, others were harmful, including new burdens on small businesses while large businesses were exempt. The bill language left too many questions unanswered with no opportunity to debate, provide input, amend the bill, or even ask negotiators about some of the unclear provisions in the bill.
That’s knew enough
Representative Michael Cloud Has not learned the meaning of a old political adage “ Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. “ I’m not buying that 90% of the House of Representatives New enough for the context of this legislation to vote yes and the same 40 members of the Freedom Caucus voted no. I wouldn’t want to be in the same company as Louis Gohmert, Jim Jordan and Stephen Kimg.
