The City of Victoria Municipal Court will not host open e-court dockets May 25 or 28.
During the month of June, municipal court will host open e-court at 1 p.m. June 1, 4 and 22. Defendants can attend e-court by visiting https://victoriatx.zoom.us/my/municipalcourt, according to a news release from the city.
Starting in June, municipal court will host mandatory scheduled hearings via Zoom for defendants whose hearings were canceled or who never received hearing dates. Defendants will be notified via mail of their hearing dates. Defendants who are unable to attend a virtual hearing should contact the court to discuss accommodations.
Municipal court is not hosting trials through Zoom and does not have any in-person court proceedings scheduled at this time. Court officials plan to continue hosting e-court dockets after in-person court sessions resume.
For more information, call 361-485-3050 or email courtclerk@victoriatx.gov.
