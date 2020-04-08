Museum of the Coastal Bend is documenting community experiences during this pandemic.
Share a photo, a few words or a couple of paragraphs with the museum. If you have a story or photos, or both, you would like to share, email it to museumofthecoastalbendvc@gmail.com.
The Museum would like to know:
- What are you doing with your downtime during isolation? Have you learned a new skill, or are you dusting off an old musical instrument?
- How do you think this pandemic will impact economics in the Coastal Bend and beyond? How is it impacting your own economic situation?
- How has this pandemic changed the way you shop or eat?
- How has COVID-19 affected your shopping for groceries or supplies?
