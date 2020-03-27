Museum of Coastal Bend

Museum of Coastal Bend

 Courtesy photo

Last week, the Museum of the Coastal Bend responded to the public health crisis and closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The museum is continuing to work to keep the public connected and engaged. Museum of the Coastal Bend staff members are posting educational activities online, and implementing strategies to document the Coastal Bend's response to this historic situation.

Check the museum's website and social media outlets often. Watch for a link to their new blog, where you can share your experiences with them. Stay turned as we navigate the new normal.

The Museum of the Coastal Bend is documenting community experiences during this pandemic. If you have a story or photos, or both, you would like to share, send an email at museumofthecoastalbendvc@gmail.com.

