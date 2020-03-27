Last week, the Museum of the Coastal Bend responded to the public health crisis and closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The museum is continuing to work to keep the public connected and engaged. Museum of the Coastal Bend staff members are posting educational activities online, and implementing strategies to document the Coastal Bend's response to this historic situation.
Check the museum's website and social media outlets often. Watch for a link to their new blog, where you can share your experiences with them. Stay turned as we navigate the new normal.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is documenting community experiences during this pandemic. If you have a story or photos, or both, you would like to share, send an email at museumofthecoastalbendvc@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.