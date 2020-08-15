Museum receives $34,683 grant from NEH

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend has received a $34,683 Cultural Institutions Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The NEH awarded $40.3 million in new CARES Act economic stabilization grants to more than 300 cultural institutions across the country.
“NEH CARES funding allows the museum not only to retain education staff, but also to pivot educational resources to a virtual delivery method that can be utilized by classroom teachers, parents and students alike,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC’s executive director of cultural affairs. “This capability is extremely important for continuity of the museum’s educational mission during these unprecedented times.”
The Museum of the Coastal Bend will create a publicly accessible interactive virtual exhibit, take-home history and archaeology summer camp kits, and a user-friendly online payments system. The project, which is funded 100 percent by the NEH grant and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, will ensure that the general public can access and support the museum’s programming during the current and future times of closure and social distancing.
The NEH received over 2,300 eligible applications from cultural organizations requesting more than $370 million in funding for projects between June and December 2020. The Museum of the Coastal Bend was one of 317 applicants to be granted funding.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend has resumed regular hours of operation in accordance with state guidelines and Victoria College protocols. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, with occupancy limits and social distancing. Facial coverings, temperature checks and health screenings are required for visitors and employees before entry. A disinfectant station is available upon entry. High-touch areas are cleaned frequently, and museum staff wear facial coverings at all times while interacting with visitors.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is located on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
To become a Museum of the Coastal Bend member or to get information on the museum and upcoming events, call 361-582-2559 or visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org.
