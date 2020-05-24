On the scorching Sunday afternoon, everybody clapped for 6-year-old Huda in the Victoria Islamic Center’s parking lot.
She received bags of candy, a balloon, cupcakes and a hotdog. It was a reward for her volunteering to fast when the sun is up during the whole month.
Huda Nusayr fasted “so they would be proud of me,” she said.
Certainly, her mom, Mai Shakra, was proud of her. Children don’t have to fast during month long Ramadan. But her three oldest children, Afnaan, 13, Abdul, 9, and Huda, 6, except for the 4-year-old youngest, voluntarily fasted along with their parents. To celebrate the day to end fasting, called Eid al-Fitr, Shakra and her close friend, Amani Ramadan, drove by the mosque. Five children were in a good mood in the backseat of the vehicle that had balloons attached.
“It’s a very special holiday,” Shakra said. “We’ve been fasting the whole month. So break the fast and be almost free, that means a lot. It’s like a reward at the end of a hard work.”
Shakra fasted this year as usual because it’s a command from God, she said. Fasting also has an important lesson for her – to understand how the poor feel and do more charity work based on that understanding.
“When you’re hungry, you feel with others. When you are full all the time, you don’t feel,” Shakra said. “For me, it works. I feel with others more when I’m fasting.”
The Muslim community usually gets together early in the morning at the mosque, eats a breakfast, prays together and plays games. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the members received food and small gifts in their cars at the mosque.
“At least we get some of the joy and happiness,” Imam Osama Hassan said. “It’s one of the greatest months. The main thing of Ramadan is to understand … that God is there for us.”
Fasting the whole month also offers a training opportunity to control oneself, Hassan said. People who did something wrong before can practice abstaining from what God forbids, he said.
As a way to celebrate the holiday, Syed Mujtaba volunteered to prepare food and gifts for mosque members.
“It feels incomplete,” he said. “But there is no better way to do this.”
Instead of playing games in person, the mosque members played bingo via Zoom online. Hugging was replaced with elbow bumps. And Mujtaba said the one thing he misses most about Eid al-Fitr this year is the hugging.
“That’s our best way to express love,” he said.
Nothing is more American than this.
