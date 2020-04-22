The Crossroads’ second state-run mobile testing site opened in Goliad on Wednesday.
The county hosted the site as part of the state’s effort to increase publicly available testing for COVID-19, the respiratory disease that has infected more than 21,000 Texas residents. The Texas National Guard is deploying more than 1,200 personnel throughout the state to provide the tests, according to the governor’s office.
The site in Goliad was open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the weigh station on U.S. 59 North. Sgt. Erin Castle, with the Joint Task Force 36th Sustainment Brigade, did not have an exact number of patients who were tested in Goliad, but estimated there were more than 20 samples taken.
A different unit opened and operated a testing site in Port Lavaca on Tuesday. The sites in Goliad and Port Lavaca are some of the earliest to open as the Texas National Guard ramps up its mobile testing program. Eventually, the state will have more than 20 units that can set up mobile testing sites throughout the state, Castle said.
The Texas Air National Guard unit that ran the site in Goliad is one of the first to be operational, and more units are spinning up every day, Castle said.
Each unit has 34 soldiers and 11 medical professional and support staff, Castle said.
The tests are free but patients must be pre-screened and make an appointment to be tested.
Like at other mobile testing sites, patients remain in their vehicles for the entire process. Samples from the patient are taken via a swab that’s inserted to the back of the patient’s nose. The swab is stored in a vial and sent to a laboratory for testing.
Public health experts have said widespread testing is key as communities and states begin to loosen stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. Testing availability has varied widely throughout the state, limiting epidemiologists’ ability to identify and track the disease’s spread. The state has not released an itinerary of where the sites will be located, but officials in Refugio County said there would be a mobile testing site at the Refugio Community Center on Thursday. The site will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Refugio County.
There are at least 50 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals across Calhoun, De Witt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, according to state data.
As the National Guard tested more Goliad residents for the disease, one person reported by the state health department as the county’s sixth person infected with the new coronavirus is actually a Victoria County resident, said County Judge Mike Bennett on Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, six Goliad County residents have been infected.
Bennett said that person is a Goliad County employee, but not a resident.
He had no additional demographic information about that person.
Wednesday, it was unclear whether that person was included in Victoria County’s total number of infected people.
Wharton County
Wharton County also received notice of a reclassification on Wednesday from the state health department.
Wharton County’s 36th case of COVID-19 reported on Monday was removed from the county’s total on Wednesday because the patient, originally reported as an East Bernard woman, was reclassified as man who is a resident of Fort Bend County, said Andy Kirkland, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“It has proven hard for DSHS to assign cases when a case has a mailing address with a Wharton County ZIP code, but their actual physical address is in an adjacent county,” he said.
The reclassification reduced the county’s total number of residents who tested positive for the coronavirus from 36 to 35 on Wednesday, Kirkland said.
Lavaca County
A fifth Lavaca County resident who lives in the Hallettsville ZIP code tested positive for COVID-19, Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Wednesday.
The patient is associated with the outbreak that occurred at Post Acute Medical facility in Victoria County, he said. The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.
Whether the patient is included in the nine previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak who are not Victoria County residents, as reported by the Victoria County Public Health Department, is not known.
“According to DSHS Region 8, we are still in the acceleration phase of the outbreak, and our basic message remains the same, follow the prevention steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Lavaca County and the great state of Texas,” he said.
Calhoun County
A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 23 cases, Judge Richard Meyer said in a news release.
Of the 23 county residents who contracted COVID-19, eight are classified as active, 13 have recovered and 2 have died, the release said.
Matagorda County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 57.
Both of the new patients are women between the ages of 60 and 70, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. They are both currently in the hospital.
It is unknown whether one of the cases is related to out-of-state travel. The other case is not.
Out of the county’s 57 cases, 26 patients have recovered and three have died.
