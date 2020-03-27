The U.S. House approved a $2 trillion stimulus bill on Friday that will provide financial relief to many industries affected by the global pandemic, including aid to small businesses and $1,200 checks to individual workers.
The Senate voted unanimously to approve the stimulus package on Wednesday, and Farhang Niroomand, a professor of economics at the University of Houston-Victoria, said before the House vote, he expected the bill to pass.
And as national leaders orchestrate a response to the economic impact of COVID-19, area leaders also are trying to mitigate the pandemic's effect on Crossroads businesses.
The Victoria Economic Development Corp. conducted a survey of its local partners to gauge the needs of local businesses. The survey was conducted in conjunction with other area economic development corporations and chambers of commerce.
“We’re trying to provide our local governments with an understanding of what our local businesses, small and large, may need in order to sustain the COVID-19 issues,” said Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp.
He also said he hopes the survey results will provide policymakers with better information as they move forward in coordinating their response and providing aid.
Answers to the survey, which closed Wednesday, will be sent to Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi to be analyzed by Jim Lee, a professor of economics. Fowler said the results will be ready sometime next week.
“We anticipate doing another survey at some point in time,” Fowler said. “This one was purposely done quickly.”
Fowler said the stimulus bill will help, and leaders will learn from its rollout what additional measures need to be taken.
“I think it’s heading in the right direction,” he said. “Obviously we need to find out how the implementation goes and that will tell us more.”
Niroomand said it's also too early to tell whether the bill will achieve its desired effects.
“It’s probably more preventative measures than stimulus,” he said. “It’s to make sure the economy will not get in a worse situation. The government is willing to intervene to provide additional help.”
Niroomand said the government will likely need to take additional measures to stimulate the economy.
For a region such as the Crossroads, where the economy leans more heavily on the success of small- to mid-sized companies, Niroomand said the stimulus package will have greater impact than in urban areas.
“It’s more important for small- to mid-sized companies because they’re the ones that have less cash on hand,” he said.
In regards to how much more government intervention will be needed to keep these companies and others afloat, Niroomand said it’ll be another month or two until the answer is clear.
