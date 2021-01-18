A nationwide COVID-19 memorial is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when cities and towns across the U.S. are invited to light candles and ring church bells to recognize the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee is hosting a memorial Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C., and communities throughout the U.S. are invited to participate. In D.C., the ceremony will include lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the iconic, rectangular pool that starts at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial. The ceremony in D.C. will begin at 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Those wishing to participate can: Light a candle in their window for a moment or remembrance; light up city buildings in a light amber color; or ring a bell at 4:30 p.m. during the national ceremony. The ceremony will be streamed live online.
Almost 400,000 Americans have died from complications of COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Crossroads, 461 people have died from the respiratory disease as of Monday, according to state data.
