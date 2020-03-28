A second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, was confirmed Saturday in Karnes County.
Karnes County officials announced the case in a post on Facebook. The patient is a resident of Karnes County.
The case is related to out-of-state travel, the notice said, and the resident has taken measures to self-quarantine. The case is not considered community spread.
County officials are working to identify any close contacts the patient may have had before the positive test so others may be monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.
The county reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That case is thought to be related to in-state travel and is also not considered community spread.
